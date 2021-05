WARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reported that crews say that U.S. 68 at the Warren County/Barren County line is closed due to flooding.

They are urging caution and that you not attempt to drive through possible high water.

