Advertisement

Man gets probation for using dead mom’s name to vote for Trump

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful...
Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.(Source: Delaware County District Attorney's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A judge has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to probation for using his dead mother’s name to cast an illegal vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the illegal vote for Trump was the only known case of a dead person voting in the county.

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.

The judge gave him five years of probation. Bartman will also lose his right to vote for four years.

Bartman’s attorney said his client regrets his actions.

The attorney said Bartman told the court that because of COVID-19 he was isolated at home and was misled by “propaganda and statements” about voter fraud.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tompkinsville was hit by a possible tornado on Monday, May 3, 2021
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville
KSP Logo
Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Warren County Sheriff's office asking for info on a vehicle parked outside new construction home
Warren County Sheriff’s Office need help finding vehicle linked to vandalism
Structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court
UPDATE: No injuries reported in house fire on Pine Creek Court

Latest News

A tornado outbreak spawned by violent storms in the South has turned deadly.
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 3 across South
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., convicted of capital...
Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
Lashauna Gipson, center, receives the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from registered...
LIVE: Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
When it comes to the annual temperature, hotter is the new normal.
America’s new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned after an...
Idaho intern reports rape, says lawmakers ‘destroyed me’