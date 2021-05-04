BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s a lot to love about Kentucky, including basketball, bourbon and beef! May is Beef Month in Kentucky, celebrating the tradition of cattle farming that goes back to the 1700s. According to Kentucky Beef Council, there are more than 38,000 cattle farmers in the Bluegrass State.

Kentucky Beef Council is celebrating Beef Month with giveaways, including prize backs and the grand prize of a Grizzly cooler with grilling essentials pus a Traeger grill. Enter to win here.

Bourbon, Blueberry & Brie Bacon Cheeseburger

INGREDIENTS

1 pound Kentucky Cattlemen’s Ground Beef or 1 package Kentucky Cattlemen’s Ground Beef Patties

4 slices cooked thick cut bacon, halved

1 wheel of brie cheese, rind removed, sliced ¼ inch thick

1 pint fresh blueberries

1 lemon, halved

1/8 cup white sugar

2 tsp. cornstarch

1 1/2 tsp. bourbon

2 - brioche buns

2 Tbsp. salted butter

Arugula

¼ tsp. course kosher salt

¼ tsp. coarse black pepper

COOKING

1. Form ground beef into two patties that are slightly larger than your buns, set aside. Preheat a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add butter and sliced buns, cook until golden brown, set aside.

2. Salt & pepper both sides of burger patty, cook over medium heat in cast iron skillet. Cook until internal temperature reaches 160°F degrees, turn off heat add cheese and cover with lid until melted. Remove to a plate to rest.

3. Add blueberries to small pot, add sugar, and juice from half of a lemon, cook on med/low heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Mix cornstarch with just enough water to become a slurry. Slowly add just enough slurry to thicken blueberry mixture slightly. Remove mixture from the heat and stir in the Bourbon.

4. Build burger: Place bottom bun down, add burger patty with brie cheese, bacon and pour some blueberry sauce over bacon until it runs off, add arugula and top bun.

Find more featured Beef Month recipes here.

