MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Public School District has announced on Facebook that due to continued flooding they will be utilizing virtual learning today.

The school was initially on a two hour delay but in person instruction has now been canceled.

They are urging the public to stay safe.

