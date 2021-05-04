Sen. McConnell: ‘Republican colleagues’ won’t support $4 trillion infrastructure plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During a meeting in Louisville Monday, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted a recently announced plan by President Joe Biden to rework the nation’s infrastructure.

McConnell visited Louisville Monday for a tour of the Regional Biocontainment Lab at the University of Louisville’s Shelbyhurst Campus.

The level-three lab is one of 12 regional labs across the country that tested COVID-19 vaccines before clinical trials.

Several bills endorsed by McConnell helped send federal funding to area hospitals and regional labs across the commonwealth. UofL should receive around $3 million in funding for their biotech laboratory.

“We passed five COVID-related bills. We did it on a bipartisan basis, I think only one of the bills had as many as eight opponents. So we were all in it together,” McConnell said. “We came together and did what I think is absolutely essential to get us out of this (pandemic).”

McConnell mentioned the vaccine as a way out of the pandemic, saying the economy should not continue to get propped up with federal funding, and mentioning his denouncement of support for President Biden’s $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan and $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.

The American Jobs Plan strives to fix infrastructure and revitalize manufacturing, creating high-paying jobs for American citizens to lead the way in innovation, while the American Families Plan would make significant investments in education and tax cuts for families.

McConnell says the bill will not get a single Republican vote because it includes too much spending and is not focused on infrastructure, stating only a portion of the bill’s funds go towards it.

“I think I can pretty safely say none of my Republican colleagues are going to support a 4.1 trillion dollar “infrastructure” package, only part of which, is for infrastructure,” McConnell said. “So what we have offered is to support a more narrow proposal.”

The GOP has countered the two plans with another proposal coming in under $600 billion, including money for bridges, roads, railways, broadband, and water systems.

McConnell said GOP senators would refuse to make changes to the 2017 tax bill to pay for it, which cut both individual and corporate tax rates.

