UPDATE: No injuries reported in house fire on Pine Creek Court

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, the fire occurred at 110 Pine Creek Court.

They have stated that no injuries have been reported.

The fire is currently under control.

The origin of this fire is currently under investigation.

----

According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, 7 units were dispatched to a structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court.

They say when units arrived there was heavy fire.

The call initially came in at 3:06AM with a call for additional units at 3:29AM.

13 News was on the scene and according to the fire department, the fire was still going around 3:40AM.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Bowling Green Police units were also on the scene.

