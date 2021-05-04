Advertisement

UPDATE: No injuries reported in house fire on Pine Creek Court

Structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court
Structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court(Marisa Williams)
By Marisa Williams
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, the fire occurred at 110 Pine Creek Court.

They have stated that no injuries have been reported.

The fire is currently under control.

The origin of this fire is currently under investigation.

----

According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, 7 units were dispatched to a structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court.

They say when units arrived there was heavy fire.

The call initially came in at 3:06AM with a call for additional units at 3:29AM.

13 News was on the scene and according to the fire department, the fire was still going around 3:40AM.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Bowling Green Police units were also on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tompkinsville was hit by a possible tornado on Monday, May 3, 2021
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville
KSP Logo
Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Warren County Sheriff's office asking for info on a vehicle parked outside new construction home
Warren County Sheriff’s Office need help finding vehicle linked to vandalism

Latest News

beef month
May is Beef Month in Kentucky
Tracking storm energy for this afternoon and evening.
More strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon
Flooding in Warren County
Flooding creates issues for Warren County woman
Tracking storm energy for this afternoon and evening.
Storms slam south-central Kentucky before cooler, drier air moves in
KYTC
KYTC says U.S. 68 at Barren and Warren County line closed due to flooding