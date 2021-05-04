Storms slam south-central Kentucky before cooler, drier air moves in

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood Warnings were in effect throughout the WBKO viewing area Tuesday morning with a complex system that wreaked havoc with torrential rainfall, hail and strong winds!

Do not drive through flooded roadways! Respect the barricades! (WBKO)

Tuesday will start off with widespread shower and thunderstorm activity that will be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall, damaging winds, hail and a quick spin up tornado are possible before daybreak. Once the complex system rolls past the region, there will be a lull in activity just before midday and last into the early afternoon. The dry period will allow temperatures to go up in the mid-to-upper 70s with breezy southwest winds. By the late afternoon, scattered showers and storms may redevelop as the atmosphere will have just enough time to destabilize, though the extent of that destabilization will be tricky to figure out. If daytime heating and destabilization occurs without flaws, then potential threats for afternoon storms will be damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall. We also can’t rule out the potential for an isolated tornado, but it is the lower threat in comparison to the other threats. By late Tuesday, a strong front begins to pass through the region, and will bring cooler air into the region that will last for a few days.

Wednesday will be the start of the cooler weather as showers are possible before daybreak as skies will partially clear out in the afternoon with drier air and high temperatures will be in the mid 60s with northwesterly winds. Thursday and Friday will have partly cloudy skies and the potential for stray showers with highs in the mid 60s.

On Saturday, temperatures will push into the upper 60s and low 70s with isolated shower development in the region with winds coming from the southwest once again. By Sunday, Mother’s Day, highs will be in the mid-to-low 70s with chances for scattered showers and storms return to the region, so you may want to have an indoor option to celebrate with your mothers or mother figures. The storm threat continues into early next week as Monday will see mid 70s with widely scattered showers and storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 79. Low 52. Winds SW at 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High 67. Low 45. Winds NW at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 66. Low 45. Winds N at 8 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 95 (1901)

Record Low Today: 32 (1976, 1954)

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 51

Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Sunset: 7:38 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

UV Index: Moderate (4 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 50 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (1.1 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2468 Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 80

Yesterday’s Low: 64

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.63″

Monthly Precip: 0.73″ (+0.20″)

Yearly Precip: 20.93″ (+4.08″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

