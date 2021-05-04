Strong Thunderstorm Potential into Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday began with one round of thunderstorms with heavy rain, with one cell dropping an EF-1 tornado in Tompkinsville, with peak wind gusts to 95 mph (no injuries reported). Strong storm potential remains through Tuesday.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe. If any of these storms develop Monday evening and Monday night, the greatest threat will be large hail and strong winds. We cannot rule out the potential for a brief tornado or isolated flash flooding, but given the current setup, it isn’t our greatest threat. For now, stay tuned to WBKO as we gather more data and analyze the latest outputs. Also, double check your weather radios to ensure the batteries are charged up and you have a way to receive alerts at night.

Tuesday will start off with continued scattered showers and thunderstorms, which could be on the stronger side. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will redevelop, with threats again of damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornados possible. By late Tuesday, a strong front begins to pass through the region, and will bring cooler air into the region that will last for several days. Wednesday will be the start of the cooler weather as showers are possible early in the day before skies partial clear out in the afternoon. Thursday through Saturday will have partly cloudy skies and the potential for hit-or-miss showers, though it will not be a washout as coverage will be widespread. Temperatures through this period will be in the mid-to-upper 60s in south-central Kentucky. By Mother’s Day, highs will be in the mid-to-low 70s with chances for scattered showers and storms return to the region, so you may want to have an indoor option to celebrate with your mothers or mother figures.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79. Low 52. Winds SW-14

WEDNESDAY: Few AM Showers Possible, Partly Cloudy. High 65, Low 45. winds NW-10

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. An isolated shower possible. High 66, Low 45, winds N-8

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 95 (1915)

Record Low: 34 (2005)

Today’s Precip: 0.54″

Monthly Precip: 0.64″ (+0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 20.84″ (+3.99″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 47)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: High (6.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1928 Mold Spore Count)

