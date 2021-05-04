Advertisement

Thunderstorms Ending Late Tonight

Cooler, drier air takes over Wednesday
By Shane Holinde
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday got off to a STORMY start! Showers and thunderstorms pummeled parts of the region with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and flooding rains. There’s potential for one more round of thunderstorms tonight before our weather pattern settles down Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the start of the cooler weather as showers are possible before daybreak as skies will partially clear out in the afternoon with drier air and high temperatures will be in the mid 60s with northwesterly winds. Thursday and Friday will have partly cloudy skies and the potential for stray showers late Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

On Saturday, temperatures will push into the upper 60s and low 70s with isolated shower development in the region with winds coming from the southwest once again. By Sunday, Mother’s Day, highs will be in the mid-to-low 70s with chances for scattered showers and storms return to the region, so you may want to have an indoor option to celebrate with your mothers or mother figures. The storm threat continues into early next week as Monday will see mid 70s with widely scattered showers and storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, cooler. High 65, Low 45. winds NW-10

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. An isolated shower possible late. High 68, Low 45, winds N-8

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 67, Low 47, winds NW-9

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 62

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 95 (1901)

Record Low: 32 (1976)

Today’s Precip: 3.00″R

Monthly Precip: 3.73″ (+3.01″)

Yearly Precip: 23.93″ (+6.89″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen Count: High (1.1 - Low/Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2468 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Logo
Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties
Tompkinsville was hit by a possible tornado on Monday, May 3, 2021
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Warren County Sheriff's office asking for info on a vehicle parked outside new construction home
Warren County Sheriff’s Office need help finding vehicle linked to vandalism
Structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court
UPDATE: No injuries reported in house fire on Pine Creek Court

Latest News

Tracking storm energy for this afternoon and evening.
More strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon
Tracking storm energy for this afternoon and evening.
Storms slam south-central Kentucky before cooler, drier air moves in
KYTC
KYTC says U.S. 68 at Barren and Warren County line closed due to flooding
First Alert! Storms that could be strong to severe will impact the region this morning and this...
Strong to severe storms slam south-central Kentucky Tuesday morning