Thunderstorms Ending Late Tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday got off to a STORMY start! Showers and thunderstorms pummeled parts of the region with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and flooding rains. There’s potential for one more round of thunderstorms tonight before our weather pattern settles down Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the start of the cooler weather as showers are possible before daybreak as skies will partially clear out in the afternoon with drier air and high temperatures will be in the mid 60s with northwesterly winds. Thursday and Friday will have partly cloudy skies and the potential for stray showers late Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

On Saturday, temperatures will push into the upper 60s and low 70s with isolated shower development in the region with winds coming from the southwest once again. By Sunday, Mother’s Day, highs will be in the mid-to-low 70s with chances for scattered showers and storms return to the region, so you may want to have an indoor option to celebrate with your mothers or mother figures. The storm threat continues into early next week as Monday will see mid 70s with widely scattered showers and storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, cooler. High 65, Low 45. winds NW-10

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. An isolated shower possible late. High 68, Low 45, winds N-8

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 67, Low 47, winds NW-9

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 62

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 95 (1901)

Record Low: 32 (1976)

Today’s Precip: 3.00″R

Monthly Precip: 3.73″ (+3.01″)

Yearly Precip: 23.93″ (+6.89″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen Count: High (1.1 - Low/Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2468 Mold Spore Count)

