Warren County Sheriff’s Office need help finding vehicle linked to vandalism

Warren County Sheriff's office asking for info on a vehicle parked outside new construction home
Warren County Sheriff's office asking for info on a vehicle parked outside new construction home
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Warren County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a vehicle linked to vandalism.

The Warren County Sheriff’s office believes the vehicle to be a newer model, gray, 4 doors passenger car, parked in the garage of a new construction home on Mount Rainer Drive.

According to a Facebook post from the Warren County Sheriff’s office, suspects vandalized the interior and attempted to catch the insulation on fire.

If you recognize the vehicle, you are urged to call the Warren County Sheriff’s office at (270) 842-1633.

