WKU Normal Hall ready for students in the fall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky University’s First-Year Village is coming to life with the completion of Normal Hall.

The dorm replaces Barnes and Campbell Hall and now sits empty but will soon be filled with students when the fall semester rolls around.

Normal Hall is part of a major plan by the university to transform the south of campus.

“It’s a new opportunity for them to live in a different type of style of living than we’ve ever had before. We’re very excited about the green space that will connect all the buildings down here. It’ll give an opportunity for students to hang out inside the building but also hang out outside of the building,” said Dr. Mike Reagle, Executive Director for Student Affairs.

The pod-style dorms will house over 20 students on each floor. Each pod area includes a lounge space, a kitchen, a men’s restroom, a women’s restroom, and a gender-neutral restroom as well for students who want more privacy.

The dorm also includes study rooms, a classroom, music practice rooms, and offices for faculty members.

“So faculty will be able to teach there so they won’t have to walk all the way to the top of the hill. We’ve also will have the restaurant that’s here. So they’ll be able to get coffee down here they’ll be able to get some sandwiches down here. Of course, the Den is down here. Again, this whole concept is built around having a number of different services all at their fingertips right here at this end of the campus,” added Dr. Reagle.

WKU’s President is excited to have his 3-year vision come to life on campus.

“My investiture three years ago we talked about 4 major initiatives the first-year village being one of them. Three years later seeing that come to fruition is exciting for me. More importantly, it is exciting for our first-year students who are going to join us and have a remarkable experience,” said President Timothy Caboni.

President Caboni added enrollment for next year is on track.

“What we know is our class next year is going to look strong as we continue to work to assemble that class. Given the delays created by the pandemic, it’s going to be a longer recruitment and admission cycle. But we’re confident that we’re seeing indicators that this year will look very much like last year. Given the pandemic, we just survived through flat is the new up,” added President Caboni

Next to Normal Hall is Regents Hall which is still under construction. Regents are set to be completed in July and will be available to students in the fall.

