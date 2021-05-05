Advertisement

Another Rain Chance Thursday!

Mother’s Day weekend looking unsettled
By Shane Holinde
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It took some doing, but sunshine returned to the area Wednesday afternoon after a cloudy, very cool start to the day! We look dry through Thursday morning, however, another system takes aim at us late Thursday with some showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday starts with sunshine before clouds increase in the afternoon. A swift-moving system will bring a band of rain and a few thunderstorms into South-Central KY late afternoon into early evening. No severe weather or flooding rains are expected this time around. The front moves away Thursday night, paving the way for clearing skies and the return of abundant sunshine Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s each of the next two days.

Mother’s Day weekend looks unsettled. A warm front eases northward Saturday morning, bringing a shower chance to our area to start the weekend. Rain is likely to increase in coverage Saturday night into Sunday (Mother’s Day), with a few thunderstorms possible, as well. Saturday looks cool, with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s before some warming closes out our weekend Sunday.

We begin next week dry Monday into Tuesday before a slight shower chance Wednesday. Temperatures remain well below seasonal norms, topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s through the period with chilly lows in the 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms late. High 68, Low 43, winds SW-8

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy. High 67, Low 47, winds W-13

SATURDAY: Showers possible. Cooler. High 64, Low 56, winds E-6

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 54

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 94 (1952)

Record Low: 35 (1907)

Today’s Precip: .03″

Monthly Precip: 3.81″ (+2.99″)

Yearly Precip: 24.07″ (+6.11″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: High (7.5 - High/Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2468 Mold Spore Count)

