Advertisement

Are Biden’s COVID vaccination goals doable?

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 106 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the average daily pace of vaccinations is slowing.

In spite of that, President Joe Biden wants to see 70% of adult Americans with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

He’s also focusing on three areas to increase overall vaccination rates.

The first area is focused on vaccinating kids 12 to 15 years old, once there’s an approved vaccine for them.

“Not only do we want to get it done in time for school, we want to get it done in time so kids can really enjoy their summertime activities without having to worry, without having to wear masks,” White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said.

Vaccine advisers have scheduled an emergency meeting for May 12 as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviews the Pfizer vaccine for the 12 to 15 age range.

The second focus is making it easier to get vaccinated, which means getting away from mass vaccination sites.

The third focus is overcoming vaccine hesitancy by getting the word out and changing the narrative.

The administration’s aims may be ambitious, but the White House says there’s no Plan B.

“I think we’re going to be able to do it. I mean, it’s a challenging goal, but I think it’s a doable goal,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to the president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Logo
Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties
Flooding in Warren County
Flooding creates issues for Warren County woman
Structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court
UPDATE: No injuries reported in house fire on Pine Creek Court
Smiths Grove road washed away.
Portion of Smiths Grove road washed away due to flooding
House in Tompkinsville damaged after tornado touches down Monday morning.
30 homes damaged after tornado sweeps through Tompkinsville, cleanup efforts continue

Latest News

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction...
Judge rules CDC doesn’t have authority to issue eviction moratorium
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the...
Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7 in Morocco
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Small business COVID-19 relief program runs out of money
Forecast grade is a B this afternoon as we are dry, but we will be cooler than normal as skies...
Cool and cloudy Wednesday as we temporarily dry out!