Busy builder predicts high lumber prices through the year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As lumber prices nationwide continue to soar due to the pandemic, a local builder is one of many struggling to keep up with projects.

With lumber prices up by over 300 percent compared to last year, experts say the rise includes a number of reasons surrounding the pandemic.

“This time last year, some of our bids are coming in-- we’re having to rebid some things-- and they’re coming in 40, 50, 60 percent higher than they were at this time last year. I mean, it’s just insane,” said Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in Bowling Green.

Supply and demand seem to be a huge factor as people have taken on more home projects during the pandemic. Additionally, sawmills closed during the pandemic which shut down the production of lumber; therefore, places are now playing catch up.

It’s unclear when prices and demand for contractors will subside, but many in the industry aren’t hopeful it will let up anytime soon.

“I wish I could predict it. I mean, right now we see no signs of a slowdown, absolutely none. So I would anticipate as long as interest rates continue to hold strong and the demand is still there, which we definitely see, that I would say this is going to go into next year and who knows maybe even further,” explained Sweets.

Sweets says the lack of workers is another factor playing into slow builds and high lumber prices. The local builder says he and others in the industry cannot find people to hire which is slowing down construction as well.

“All of our contractors, subcontractors, our vendors, everybody is in desperate need of help. And there is just none out there,” said Sweets. “I’m afraid that we’ve seen too much free money out there and people want to stay at home and not want to get out and work. And we’re seeing the shortage, real shortage,” said Sweets.

However, some argue that the lack of workers translates to the low wages being offered.

CNN is reporting that new homes are currently costing $36,000 more to build.

