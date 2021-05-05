Cave City residents being affected by flooding

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Like many others, Chad Cassetty woke up to see significant amounts of flooding. In his case, the large amounts of rainfall flooded his detached garage and basement.

“It has been so disheartening,” says Cassetty, who lives in Cave City.

“This is all rainwater runoff, we’re not near any bodies of water that would flood and spill over. So this is definitely a surprise. But the problem with us, of course, is that it keeps happening,” adds Cassetty.

Cassetty spoke on his previous experiences dealing with flooding.

“In March of 2020, we had this happen, and water was four feet deep in our detached garage, it was four feet deep in the bottom of our house and it was a major hit. On February 28 of this year, it happened again and we have spent the time between those floods talking to county agencies and departments and trying to find someone that can that can help us stop or divert this water,” said Cassetty.

But, he also is dealing with another issue, flood insurance.

Cassetty also says, “we have no flood insurance not being in a flood zone and not near water. I spoke to the magistrate for our district, and about all he could tell me was that the county is not responsible and it just seems like everywhere that we turned, that’s what people say is, is I don’t know who you should talk to, but it’s not us.”

Nicole Shores is Chad’s neighbor, and her family is dealing with similar issues.

“We have been very blessed because it wasn’t in our basement, and it just went into our garage. But we really just want help, we want somebody to come out and say, this is what you can do to fix it and we don’t want to do it on our own because we’re afraid it’ll make it worse on our neighbors in front of us or our neighbors up the road,” says Shores.

“Friends tell us you should sell you should sell that place and move somewhere else and obviously, you can’t sell a home and condition like this. No one would buy it so we are, we are truly trapped here and the fear is that this is gonna continue, and we have no way to combat it,” says Cassetty.

‘It’s very disconcerting when you call and call. We’ve called all over Barren County, we’ve talked to places in Lexington and Louisville to try to figure out who we can get to help us to fix the problem, engineers and people that work with excavating and stuff and nobody has answers, nobody can help us,” says Shores.

Cassetty says, “we just need this stopped, we can’t, we can’t live this way.”

