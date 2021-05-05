Cool and cloudy Wednesday as we temporarily dry out!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a very active past couple of days, we finally see quieter weather for Wednesday as temperatures cool down.

Forecast grade is a B this afternoon as we are dry, but we will be cooler than normal as skies are slow to clear out! (WBKO)

Wednesday will be the start of the cooler weather as showers are possible before daybreak. Clouds will blanket the region as skies will partially clear out later in the afternoon with drier air and high temperatures will be in the mid 60s along with northwesterly winds. Thursday will see clouds increasing during the day as an approaching system will deliver scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 60s. Friday will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. There could be some isolated showers and some thunderstorms towards central Kentucky Friday afternoon, but south-central Kentucky looks to stay dry.

On Saturday, temperatures will push into the mid 60s with scattered showers in the region with winds coming from the southeast. By Sunday, Mother’s Day, highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with scattered showers and storms return to the region, so you may want to have an indoor option to celebrate with your mothers or mother figures. The shower and storm threat continues into early next week as Monday will see mid 70s with widely scattered showers and storms. On Tuesday, which is opening day for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, isolated showers are possible, but most of the day appears to be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Spring weather just in time for spring ball!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds decreasing. Cooler. High 67. Low 43. Winds NW at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 68. Low 43. Winds W at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 67. Low 47. Winds NW at 11 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 94 (1952)

Record Low Today: 35 (1907, 1903)

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 52

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 7:38 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

UV Index: Moderate (4 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 50 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate-High (7.5 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2511 Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 80

Yesterday’s Low: 61

Yesterday’s Precip: 3.11″ RECORD DAILY MAXIMUM RAINFALL

Monthly Precip: 3.84″ (+3.12″)

Yearly Precip: 24.04″ (+7.00″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

