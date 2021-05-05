Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Lawn Care Equipment Theft

By Gene Birk
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a series of thefts that have taken place over the past few months.

Police say that an unidentified woman has entered several local businesses, claiming to be an employee of local government. She then purchases lawncare/landscaping type items (chain saws, line trimmers, pruners, coolers, etc.) and fraudulently charges those items to government accounts.

The suspect is a white female with dark hair. She wears a ponytail up high on her head, and was last seen driving a black Kia Amanti.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE. Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

