Crime Stoppers: Lawn Care Equipment Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a series of thefts that have taken place over the past few months.

Police say that an unidentified woman has entered several local businesses, claiming to be an employee of local government. She then purchases lawncare/landscaping type items (chain saws, line trimmers, pruners, coolers, etc.) and fraudulently charges those items to government accounts.

The suspect is a white female with dark hair. She wears a ponytail up high on her head, and was last seen driving a black Kia Amanti.

