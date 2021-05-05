Flash flooding damages Barren County roads

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Following flash flooding in many parts of the 13 News viewing area, Barren County officials said their flooding lead to some road damage.

Judge-Executive Micheal Hale said his crews were hard at work all day putting out barricades and clearing trees.

“We have found quite a bit of damage in our county, especially now that water is actually going down,” he said. “We do have several trees that are down and we are cleaning those up. The most important thing is to get these roads passable,” he said.

Hale says they’ve seen damage to the asphalt on several county roads. Crews expect more rain so are preparing for additional flooding.

“You think about six and a quarter inches of rain in about two hours--- that’s Mother Nature at her strongest, and there’s nothing we can do to prevent her. We just have to do the best we can.”

According to Hale, there was one rescue in the county and several others within city limits; however, no injuries were reported.

The YMCA gym in Glasgow was open Tuesday to anyone who was displaced due to flooding.

“So since then, I also know folks have responded ‘hey, can I bring some food can I bring water,’ so we know there are other agencies that are kicking in and helping out and again. That’s our community yet at its best,” expressed Hale.

