Gov. Beshear reports 710 new COVID-19 cases; 3.57% positivity rate

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,837,229 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“Because so many Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves for these vaccines, these shots of hope, we’ve been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements. We’ve been able to lift the mask mandate for smaller, outdoor events. That’s all because of you. And as more Kentuckians get vaccinated, it will be safer to lift even more restrictions.”

Gov. Beshear reported 710 new cases of the virus and ten deaths. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Wednesday, click here. The governor reported a 3.57% positivity rate.

For more information on cases and hospital capacity, see the full daily COVID-19 report.

Kentucky COVID Facts 5-5-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 5-5-2021(WBKO)

