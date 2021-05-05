Advertisement

Hiker found dead at bottom of cliff at Red River Gorge

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier Ridge area on Monday. When she didn’t return home, search teams were contacted. Smith’s body was found at the bottom of a 150-foot cliff.(Powell Co. Search and Rescue)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
STANTON, Ky. (AP/WKYT) - Authorities say a 24-year-old University of Kentucky student who went hiking at Red River Gorge has been found dead at the bottom of a 150-foot cliff. Powell County Search and Rescue said in a statement that the organization was notified Tuesday that the woman had gone hiking Monday and did not return. The statement said crews were able to ping the woman’s phone and watch to get GPS coordinates and began searching for her in the Auxier Ridge area. Powell County Search and Rescue spokeswoman Lt. Lisa Johnson told WDRB-TV that authorities believe the woman got too close to the edge of the cliff and fell.

WKYT reported the student had been identified as 24-year-old Gabriella Smith, a second-year medical student from Alexandria, Ky.

