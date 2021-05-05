How the pandemic has affected our mental health

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We tend to play a lot of attention to our physical health, such as eating nutritiously, getting exercise and adequate sleep. But how closely do you monitor the health of your mind? May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives. Some of the challenges and concerns have lead to stress, anxiety and depression. People may feel more isolated and lonely. It’s important to learn to cope with the symptoms of depression and anxiety in a healthy way and to seek treatment when you do not find your feelings manageable.

Some worries are especially of concern for our older population, including loss of a spouse or other loved one, lack of mobility and independence and aging bodies. Med Center Health offers Senior Perspectives, an outpatient counseling program for those 60 and older. It includes group, individual, and family therapy, nursing education and medication management that help participants understand their struggles and learn effective ways to cope.

To learn more about Senior Perspectives and other services available through Med Center Health, you can reach the location most convenient for you at the phone numbers listed below:

Senior Perspectives at The Medical Center at Scottsville: 270-622-2890

Senior Perspectives at The Medical Center at Franklin: 270-598-4920

Senior Perspectives at The Medical Center at Caverna: 270-786-3031

Med Center Behavioral Health: 270-796-2550

Med Center Behavioral Health inpatient: 270-745-1022

Medical Center Psychiatry: 270-843-5103

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.