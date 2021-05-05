Kentucky daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old boy

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky daycare worker allegedly captured on video yelling and spraying a liquid at a child being watched at the center has been charged with abuse. News outlets report that Heather Jent was arrested Tuesday in connection with the April 26 encounter at Little Angel’s Primary House in Bardstown. A police warrant obtained by WAVE-TV also alleged Jent grabbed the toddler by the arm and dragged him. The center is owned by former Bardstown Mayor John Royalty, who told news outlets Jent was fired. Records show Little Angel’s has been investigated by Health and Family Services before. It’s unclear whether Jent has an attorney who can comment for her.

