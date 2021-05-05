New accessible playground unveiled at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Louisville Zoo has opened a new accessible playground near the African Outpost restaurant and Colobus Crossing exhibit.

The Outpost playground dedicated replaces 20-year-old equipment and includes ramps, music and sensory play panels, features for inclusive side-by-side play, slides, and a new rubber surface throughout the entire playscape.

The new Outpost playspace is now open to the public during the Zoo’s regular operating hours.

Louisville Zoo hours are 10-5 through September 19, 2021.

