New accessible playground unveiled at Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo opened a new accessible playground replacing 20 year old playground equipment.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Louisville Zoo has opened a new accessible playground near the African Outpost restaurant and Colobus Crossing exhibit.

The Outpost playground dedicated replaces 20-year-old equipment and includes ramps, music and sensory play panels, features for inclusive side-by-side play, slides, and a new rubber surface throughout the entire playscape.

The new Outpost playspace is now open to the public during the Zoo’s regular operating hours.

Louisville Zoo hours are 10-5 through September 19, 2021.

