Officials waiting for water to recede to assess damage; repair roadways

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Severe weather kicked off the workweek for many throughout southcentral Kentucky. Two days of excessive rainfall flooded homes and closed roadways--some of the hardest high areas being Smiths Grove, Barren County, and Cave City.

“The largest impact we’ve had over the last couple days, of course, the excessive amount of rainfall up in the northeastern part of the counties, Smiths Grove area, excessive rainfall is probably closer to four inches there,” said Director of Warren County Emergency Management, Ronnie Pearson. “We found a lot of roadways that we’ve got covered, we had ditches and drain tiles that were stopped up.”

Pearson says road crews and emergency management officials are assessing the damage and impacts of recent storms--Ponding of water on roadways, closed roads; water washing out some spots entirely.

“All the departments are out working diligently to make those roads accessible,” said Pearson. “What we do is after the water recedes, it gives us an opportunity to look at those damaged roadways and towels and things that can create a safety hazard for the public. And to determine what needs to be done, how much field what type of tiles to hopefully improve the situation. So we don’t have these problems in the future. It’s extensive, which has lots of roadways, both in the city and the county that were flooded. But that’s the process that’s currently it’s called the assessment phase. And then they’ll go back and determine what specifically needs to be done at each one of those individual sites. And then they’ll start the process.”

A portion of roadway in the 2000 block of Pondsville Road has been washed away due to rain. Please avoid the area until repairs can be made. pic.twitter.com/R5nfJMFA9P — Warren County EMA (@WarrenCoEMA) May 4, 2021

With many roads still blocked off throughout the region, Pearson says his department has been discussing the impacts with other counties.

“We have a network of our regional emergency managers we stay in constant contact, Barren County got probably more flooding than we did a lot worse,” said Pearson.

Pearson says the days to come will reveal what’s in store for clean up efforts, “First the water needs to recede. So we can literally see and expect the damages there and come up with a remediation project, and then get that project underway, which at this time is undetermined,” said Pearson.

In the meantime, Pearson says you and your family should be prepared for what mother nature has in store..

“Make sure they have a disaster kit in their homes. We also had small tornadoes, that’s popped up. Have a disaster kit, have a plan, talk with your family. Who’s going to be where and what how are you going to communicate?” said Pearson.

Pearson says citizens on the southeast side of the 2300 block of Pondsville Road can use Hydro-Pondsville Road to Hwy 1297 to KY 101 to detour the area. Citizens on the north side can use Pondsville Road to Hays Pondsville Road to KY 68-80.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.