Portion of Smiths Grove road washed away due to flooding

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Warren County Emergency Management, a portion of the roadway in the 2000 block of Pondsville Road has been washed away due to rain and floodwaters.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area until repairs are made. At this time, the timeline of repairs is unclear.

Road closures can be reported to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633 or the Bowling Green Police at (270) 393-4000.

The following closures were current as of 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday:

Additional closures

Anna Sandhill Rd/Penns Chapel Rd

Richpond Rockfield/Aaron Rd

Fuqua Rd/Browning Rd

1700 block Plano Rd

Glasgow Rd/Lewis Rd — Warren County EMA (@WarrenCoEMA) May 4, 2021

