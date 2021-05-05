Advertisement

The JA Student of the Week is Gabe

The JA Student of the Week is Gabe
The JA Student of the Week is Gabe
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Student of the Week is Gabe, a 2nd grader at Holy Trinity Lutheran School. The 2nd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Community” which uses posters and games to offer practical information about businesses and the many jobs those businesses offer in a community. Students explore production methods through a simulation game, and they learn about taxes, decision making, and how money flows in an economy. Gabe wants to be a robot designer when he grows. In JA, Gabe learned that all communities have people with jobs and all are important. Gabe also said, “it was fun and I learned a lot!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Logo
Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties
Flooding in Warren County
Flooding creates issues for Warren County woman
Structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court
UPDATE: No injuries reported in house fire on Pine Creek Court
Smiths Grove road washed away.
Portion of Smiths Grove road washed away due to flooding
House in Tompkinsville damaged after tornado touches down Monday morning.
30 homes damaged after tornado sweeps through Tompkinsville, cleanup efforts continue

Latest News

The JA Student of the Week is Gabe
The JA Student of the Week is Gabe
Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library announces May programming
Ohio County schools receives donation of comic books from the Ohio County Public Library.
Ohio County Public Library makes donation to Ohio County Schools
WKU All-Girl Cheerleading squad
WKU Cheer claims D1A All-Girl National Championship