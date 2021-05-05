Advertisement

Trek at the Track returns to NCM Motorsports park Tuesday

By Katey Cook
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re looking to get some outdoor exercise, you can now take advantage of the NCM Motorsports Park’s 3.2 mile racetrack. Every Tuesday through September, the course is open to the public to walk, run, bike or even rollerblade.

Pets are welcome as long as owners clean up after them, but skateboard are not allowed. Every Tuesday Trek at the Track opens at 5 p.m. and is open until 7 or 8 p.m. depending on the month.

“It’s just a great event for the entire family to come out and take advantage of this great attraction in our own back yard,” Tony Rose said. Rose is one of the founders of the Stuff the Bus Foundation. He was set up at Trek at the Track on Tuesday to promote what the non-profit has in the works soon.

“We’re awarding thousands of dollars in grants to classrooms and students and teachers in Southern Kentucky. We have great events coming up like our Stuff the Bus Fun Run which is coming up on June 18th. We have our stuff the bus live event, which is our big collection event where we take in school supplies,” Rose said.

Wendy’s partners with both the Stuff the Bus Foundation and Trek at the Track. The event is free to the public. NCM Motorsports Park Officials said to double check the hours because if there is an event that day the track will open at 5:30 p.m. You can find more information here.

