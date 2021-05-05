Advertisement

Uber demand jumps as delivery grows, ride-hailing recovers

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, a traveler rides in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los...
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, a traveler rides in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. Uber saw record demand in the first quarter, Wednesday May 5, 2021, as its food delivery business remained strong ease even as lockdowns ended and more customers hailed rides(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Uber saw record demand in the first quarter as its food delivery business grew while lockdowns ended and more customers hailed rides.

The San Francisco-based company said Wednesday that its bookings jumped 24% to $19.5 billion -- an all-time high -- in the January-March period. That was far ahead of the $18 billion Wall Street was anticipating, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Uber said its delivery bookings rose 166% from the same period last year. Mobility -- or ride-hailing -- bookings were down 38%, but that was narrower than the year-over-year losses the company saw most of last year.

“Uber is starting to fire on all cylinders, as more consumers are riding with us again while continuing to use our expanding delivery offerings,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement. Uber announced in February that it was buying the alcohol delivery service Drizly.

Uber’s revenue fell 11% to $2.9 billion, partly due to a $600 million charge for back payment of workers in the United Kingdom. Without that charge, Uber reported $3.5 billion in revenue, topping Wall Street’s estimate of $3.27 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $108 million for the period, or 6 cents per share. Analysts had forecast a 56-cent loss.

Uber’s shares rose about 1% in after-hours trading.

Uber has said that demand is increasing faster than its supply of drivers. Last month, the company said it planned to spend $250 million on sign-up bonuses and other incentives to lure drivers.

Its rival Lyft also showed signs of post-pandemic recovery in its first-quarter earnings report Tuesday, saying demand outstripped its expectations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Logo
Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties
Flooding in Warren County
Flooding creates issues for Warren County woman
Structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court
UPDATE: No injuries reported in house fire on Pine Creek Court
Smiths Grove road washed away.
Portion of Smiths Grove road washed away due to flooding
Cave City flooding
Cave City residents affected by flooding

Latest News

Barren County students learn valuable skills through schools green house
Barren County students learn valuable skills through schools green house
La Placita speaks out four years after fatal robbery at the store
La Placita speaks out four years after fatal robbery at the store
Being pregnant during the pandemic has been really stressful for so many women. Moms are...
Doctor encourages hesitant pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine
The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, in a Wednesday, May 20,...
CDC sets rules for trial cruises with volunteer passengers
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Sen. McConnell concerned about low vaccination rates, gives other remarks in Georgetown