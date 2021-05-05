Advertisement

Warren County Public Library announces May programming

Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library
By Marisa Williams
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library has announced their May programming on social media.

No registration needed for the events.

Events include Sensory Storytime, Family Storytime, Preschool Yoga, and more! You can see a full list of events here.

You can call 270-781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org/events for more information.

