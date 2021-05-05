Waste Tire Collection Event set for June 3-5 in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County’s Waste Tire Event Program will let the public drop off scrap tires at no expense, potentially avoiding fines and fees for having illegal tires piles, said County Judge/Executive Mike Buchanon.

Warren County residents and property owners can take advantage of this opportunity from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m., June 3-5, Buchanon said.

Waste tires must be brought on any of the three days, Thursday, Friday or Saturday, to the Warren County Road Department’s Louisville Road Salt Barn at 999 Lauren Avery Drive. (The road to the facility is in the 5500 block of north U.S. 31-W or Louisville Road.)

Signs will direct people to the site, according to Warren County Environmental Coordinator Stan Reagan. Accumulations of more than 1,500 tires in illegal open dumps must be reported before next month’s event.

Those tires may be scheduled for pickup at a later date, according to the county’s Division for Environmental Planning & Assistance, which is working with the state Division of Waste Management on tire event activities.

Warren County Regional Jail also is expected to provide manpower to assist individuals in removing tires from their vehicles at the acceptance site.

However, anyone with more than 20 tires should bring extra help to unload those tires if requested. Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines will be in observed onsite.

WHO CAN BRING TIRES DURING THIS EVENT?

Not all types and sizes of tires can be accepted.

Tires will be accepted from individuals within Warren County and the 10-county Barren River Area District. However, each county is responsible for hosting its own tire collection event on a different weekend.

Tire retailers, tire haulers or salvage yards are ineligible to participate in these events, which are funding through the Kentucky Waste Tire Trust Fund managed by the state Environment and Energy Cabinet’s Division of Waste Management.

For more information or assistance, contact Warren County Public Works at its Division for Environmental Planning & Assistance.

Go to Warren County’s webpage at http://www.warrencountyky.gov/contact or email WarCo.DEPA@ky.gov .

Also, visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/warrencountygov .

