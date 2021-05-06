Bowling Green Fire Department hiring firefighters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Can you take the heat? If so, you may be interested in applying to serve our community as a member of the Bowling Green Fire Department.

Captain Brian Chambers with BGFD Station 6 said they are looking for hard-working, self-motivated people who are able to follow direction. You must be at least 18 years old, have at least a high school education and have a good driving, police, personal and employment record, among other requirements.

Aside from responding to fires, a firefighter’s other daily duties include training, community education, fire prevention, technical rescues and EMS calls. Chambers said applicants should be able to work well under pressure. “That’s really a must. There’s some times that we can really be in some stressful situations... You have to be able to make decisions under pressure sometimes, and listen to direction and understand direction.”

Currently firefighters work a 24-hour on, 48-hour off schedule, and during that time live and work together as a family. “We’re training together, eating together, going grocery shopping at the store together, so it becomes somewhat of a brotherhood sisterhood type situation,” said Chambers.

Chambers said they hope to see an increased interest in working as a first responder. “15 years ago when I was applying, 9/11 wasn’t too far in the past, and so there was a great interest in being firefighters and so we had 300+ applicants....and it’s not just us, but it’s us and police as a whole, we’re starting to see a decline in applications. People just aren’t interested in these jobs like they used to be.”

Apply for the Bowling Green Fire Department through May 31 here.

