BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A dog and several members of the Bowling Green Fire Department are safe after a rescue Thursday morning.

According to a tweet by the fire department, around 7 a.m., members successfully rescued the dog from the Barren River embankment.

No injuries were reported.

Around 7am the BGFD was dispatched to an animal rescue. A member of the bowling green fire department was able to repel down and rescue the dog from the embankment of Barren River. From there, additional crew members were able to bring everyone back to shore safely by boat! pic.twitter.com/6sSbDKR92s — Bowling Green Fire Department (@bgkyfire) May 6, 2021

