Bowling Green gets a shutout win over South Warren

The Purples were led by a dominant pitching performance by Carson Myers.
Bowling Green Purples
Bowling Green Purples(Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples were able to clinch the top spot in the district after their 2-0 win over South Warren on Wednesday.

The Purples were led by a dominant pitching performance courtesy of Carson Myers. The senior left-hander only gave up 3 hits in an 11 strikeout complete-game.

The Purples scored two runs in the fifth inning and that’s all that was needed

Bowling Green improves to 18-3 and remains undefeated in both district and regional play.

South Warren falls to 13-6 and 4-2 in district play.

