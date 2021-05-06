Bowling Green gets a shutout win over South Warren
The Purples were led by a dominant pitching performance by Carson Myers.
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples were able to clinch the top spot in the district after their 2-0 win over South Warren on Wednesday.
The Purples were led by a dominant pitching performance courtesy of Carson Myers. The senior left-hander only gave up 3 hits in an 11 strikeout complete-game.
The Purples scored two runs in the fifth inning and that’s all that was needed
Bowling Green improves to 18-3 and remains undefeated in both district and regional play.
South Warren falls to 13-6 and 4-2 in district play.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.