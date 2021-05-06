Despite hesitancy, local doctors encourage parents to vaccinate kids

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The FDA is expected to pass emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15. Despite the hesitancy from some parents, local doctors are encouraging them to vaccinate their children when possible.

“In addition to my role, as a doctor, I have the role as a mom too,” said Dr. Kourtney Gardner, a pediatrician, and an allergist-immunologist at Graves Gilbert Clinic.

Although with these credentials, Kourtney Gardener’s decision to want to vaccinate her child is in the minority based on several polls.

“I fully understand that, I can commiserate with that uncertainty. Uncertainty never feels good. I know there’s still some uncertainty regarding the vaccines,” said Garnder.

However, she says the uncertainty of the virus far outweighs any concerns about the vaccine.

“There are some that get this multi-system inflammatory syndrome and have ongoing complications that could be fatal from that,” said Gardner.

Over 67 percent of WBKO viewers said they wouldn’t vaccinate their children against COVID-19. Some commented on Facebook and said they don’t think there have been enough trials. Another viewer said, “I’ve been taking vaccines since I was born. I don’t think this one is any different.”

“By in large, most kids do really well with it (virus), compared to their adult counterparts. But there have been hundreds of kids who died in the United States from COVID infections. And, you know, some of those have underlying conditions. But some of them haven’t,” said Gardner about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 2,200 kids 12 to 15 are participating in the Pfizer vaccine trial.

“Their immune response was 100%, in fact, better than the ones between the ages of 15 to 25,” explained Dr. Suman Shekar, a pediatrician at Med Center Health. “The group wherein the study was done, did include kids with allergies did include kids with immune issues, and they all did good.”

These pediatricians are encouraging parents to vaccinate their kids, and hope the hesitancy wears off, similar to how it did with adults.

“My job as a parent is to protect him every way that I can. And based on the data that I’ve read, the vaccine is going to be the choice we make,” said Gardner.

Kids make up 25 percent of the u.s. population.

Moderna says its covid vaccine is 96 percent effective in protecting 12 to 17-year-old kids

