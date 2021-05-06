Four Bowling Green City Schools students earn honors at STLP State Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four Bowling Green City Schools students have earned top honors at the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) State Championship.

First Place in the Web Design Challenge (9-12 Division) was the High-Fidelity Manikin by Nick Kang and Tucker Strow of BGHS.

First Place in Digital Music (6-8 Division) was presented to Anna Tooley, a student at BGJHS.

First Place in Newscast (6-8 Division) was presented to the BGJHS Team of Kaidence Dunagan, Jack Sternberg, and Ryan Watt.