Advertisement

Four Bowling Green City Schools students earn honors at STLP State Championship

2 positive cases of COVID-19 at Bowling Green High School, 6 people in quarantine
2 positive cases of COVID-19 at Bowling Green High School, 6 people in quarantine(Brandon Jarrett)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four Bowling Green City Schools students have earned top honors at the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) State Championship.

  • First Place in the Web Design Challenge (9-12 Division) was the High-Fidelity Manikin by Nick Kang and Tucker Strow of BGHS.
  • First Place in Digital Music (6-8 Division) was presented to Anna Tooley, a student at BGJHS.
  • First Place in Newscast (6-8 Division) was presented to the BGJHS Team of Kaidence Dunagan, Jack Sternberg, and Ryan Watt.
  • Earning second place in the Coding Challenge (9-12 Division) was Tucker Strow of BGHS.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
Hiker found dead at bottom of cliff at Red River Gorge
Cave City flooding
Cave City residents affected by flooding
Local builder fears the high prices could carry into 2022.
Busy builder predicts high lumber prices through the year
La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Smiths Grove road washed away.
Portion of Smiths Grove road washed away due to flooding

Latest News

Band Together BG
Band Together BG
BGFD Hiring Firefighters
BGFD Hiring Firefighters
Dog rescue by BGFD.
Bowling Green Fire Department rescues dog from enbankment
We start dry, but clouds and scattered thunderstorms are possible early evening.
More clouds and rain on the way this afternoon!