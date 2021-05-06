Four Bowling Green City Schools students earn honors at STLP State Championship
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four Bowling Green City Schools students have earned top honors at the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) State Championship.
- First Place in the Web Design Challenge (9-12 Division) was the High-Fidelity Manikin by Nick Kang and Tucker Strow of BGHS.
- First Place in Digital Music (6-8 Division) was presented to Anna Tooley, a student at BGJHS.
- First Place in Newscast (6-8 Division) was presented to the BGJHS Team of Kaidence Dunagan, Jack Sternberg, and Ryan Watt.
- Earning second place in the Coding Challenge (9-12 Division) was Tucker Strow of BGHS.
