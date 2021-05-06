Hot Rods get a win in their first game since 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods had 15 hits while the pitching staff struck out Greenville Drive batters 14 times in a 9-2 victory on Wednesday night at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. The Hot Rods and Drive continue their six-game series on Thursday with a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 PM CDT, featuring two seven-inning games.

Bowling Green starter Peyton Battenfield allowed two hits in the bottom of the first, but also struck out a pair to get his 2021 season started.

Battenfield tossed 4.0 innings of shutout baseball while allowing two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in a no decision. Dodson worked 1.2 innings while allowing two runs (both earned) on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Carlos Garcia (1-0) earned the win while contributing 2.0 innings of scoreless, hitless baseball. He also walked one and had three strikeouts. Christopher Gau finished the game with 1.1 innings and three K’s.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.