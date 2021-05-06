Advertisement

Hot Rods get a win in their first game since 2019

Jeff Lightsy
May. 5, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods had 15 hits while the pitching staff struck out Greenville Drive batters 14 times in a 9-2 victory on Wednesday night at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. The Hot Rods and Drive continue their six-game series on Thursday with a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 PM CDT, featuring two seven-inning games.

Bowling Green starter Peyton Battenfield allowed two hits in the bottom of the first, but also struck out a pair to get his 2021 season started.

Battenfield tossed 4.0 innings of shutout baseball while allowing two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in a no decision. Dodson worked 1.2 innings while allowing two runs (both earned) on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Carlos Garcia (1-0) earned the win while contributing 2.0 innings of scoreless, hitless baseball. He also walked one and had three strikeouts. Christopher Gau finished the game with 1.1 innings and three K’s.

