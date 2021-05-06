Housing market hits record highs as lumber; appliances become scarce

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. home prices increased at the fastest pace in seven years in January as the pandemic has fueled demand for single-family houses even as the supply for such homes shrinks.

The demand for homes and the increase in some prices is attributed to low interest rates, fewer homes on the market and an increase in building materials, and scarcity of appliances.

13 News spoke with Berkshire Hathaway realtor James Cook about the housing market boom in southcentral Kentucky and across the U.S.

“The market is is pretty robust. And we go by the days on the market. And last year, at this time, we will in March of 2020, the days on the market was down, it was still a good year, but it was 131 days average on the market that’s from the time it’s listed to the time it goes under contract. Right now in March of 2021, it’s we’re in 70 days on the market. So there that’s the average. So there’s a lot of houses selling from one day to five days. So that’s it’s pretty fast if you’re going on a contract simply because of the lack of inventory,” said Cook.

Cook says the lack of houses on the market is also contributing to an increase in prices, “The inventory, this time last year, we had 250 homes was median average. Currently, our inventory is down. It’s been down for some time, but it’s just turning at a faster pace. The average home price in Warren County through March, the median average was 266,000. Last year in March, it was 165,000. That doesn’t mean our houses have gone up that much. It’s a different class at selling, we’re selling hotter, higher-priced houses than we did because of the affordable housing, we just haven’t had a lot of inventory coming home to skew those numbers. But overall, when you look at the surrounding markets that were in Nashville in the local markets, it’s still a good buy here in Bowling Green Kentucky right now. Even though we think well, it’s a little higher than it was last year. But overall, we’re still in a good position.”

Low-interest rates are helping buyers get into the home of their dreams, but the increase in building materials such as lumber and home appliances like stoves and refrigerators are keeping costs high.

“The demand is part of it, low inventory, low-interest rate, and high demand has moved the needle quite a bit there. And it’s taking a little bit longer on new construction because of not only the lumber packages going up, but the appliances and several other things are just hard to get,” says Cook. “You can still get them but just gonna take a little bit longer. Everybody has asked me where are all the people coming from? I think we’ve got we do have a pretty good influx into Bowling Green. I think the City-County has done a wonderful job of keeping the city active and creating jobs and though saying so it’s just a good place to live. And that sales in that sales.”

James says any first-time home buyer shouldn’t be hesitant about purchasing a home in this current climate as prices are still good for this region.

“I think the first thing they [home buyer] need to do is get pre-qualified. And with these lower interest rates, they can qualify for more of a home. So then get in the marketplace, going to a realtor and help them find a home, they have to be fairly quick because the price the homes are moving out fast, like 70 days on the market, that this total average right now, but anything that’s move-in ready and in price, right, is gonna move out a lot quicker than that. So just be ready to do and know what you’re looking for and have a good realtor to help you go through the steps,” said Cook.

