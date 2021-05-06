Downtown Bowling Green shops, restaurants to host Social on the Square

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An event on Bowling Green’s Fountain Square has been scheduled to help support local businesses.

Social on the Square is an event for local businesses to come together.

“A way for all of us to network together to work as a community after all the renovations and the huge facelift we got a couple years ago,” said Kristen Robinette, owner of Back Down South.

The businesses on the square will be opening their doors with unique offers for their customers to celebrate shopping local.

“Since COVID, this is really our first event together and we just thought it would be a really great way to kick off summer and Mother’s Day weekend,” said Robinette.

Robinette tells 13 News that all the businesses involved are looking forward to seeing all their customers and hope this event brings the community together.

“I probably am most looking forward to everyone coming out and just being a part of the community. Community is very important and I think that all of the businesses down here want to support each other, and you know the more people that support, the more we can support and we can all give back. So I think that this Saturday is just a really great way to kick off summer, spring and all the things to come,” said Robinette.

Social on the Square is Saturday, May 8 and it is an all-day event in downtown Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.