Advertisement

Downtown Bowling Green shops, restaurants to host Social on the Square

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An event on Bowling Green’s Fountain Square has been scheduled to help support local businesses.

Social on the Square is an event for local businesses to come together.

“A way for all of us to network together to work as a community after all the renovations and the huge facelift we got a couple years ago,” said Kristen Robinette, owner of Back Down South.

The businesses on the square will be opening their doors with unique offers for their customers to celebrate shopping local.

“Since COVID, this is really our first event together and we just thought it would be a really great way to kick off summer and Mother’s Day weekend,” said Robinette.

Robinette tells 13 News that all the businesses involved are looking forward to seeing all their customers and hope this event brings the community together.

“I probably am most looking forward to everyone coming out and just being a part of the community. Community is very important and I think that all of the businesses down here want to support each other, and you know the more people that support, the more we can support and we can all give back. So I think that this Saturday is just a really great way to kick off summer, spring and all the things to come,” said Robinette.

Social on the Square is Saturday, May 8 and it is an all-day event in downtown Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
Hiker found dead at bottom of cliff at Red River Gorge
Cave City flooding
Cave City residents affected by flooding
Local builder fears the high prices could carry into 2022.
Busy builder predicts high lumber prices through the year
La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Smiths Grove road washed away.
Portion of Smiths Grove road washed away due to flooding

Latest News

Band Together BG
Band Together BG
BGFD Hiring Firefighters
BGFD Hiring Firefighters
Dog rescue by BGFD.
Bowling Green Fire Department rescues dog from enbankment
We start dry, but clouds and scattered thunderstorms are possible early evening.
More clouds and rain on the way this afternoon!