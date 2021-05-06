Advertisement

Kentucky governor points to new sign of economic recovery

In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State...
In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.(Source: AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear is pointing to another sign of Kentucky’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

A credit rating agency upgraded its assessment of the state’s financial outlook.

Beshear said Wednesday that the upgrade shows the state is “poised to sprint out” of the pandemic.

It’s a dramatic turnaround from a year ago when coronavirus-related shutdowns had the state bracing for a prolonged downturn.

Infusions of federal aid helped prop up the economy, and the state’s revenue collections ended up being more resilient than expected.

Republicans say an even stronger economic rebound has been held back by the Democratic governor’s virus-related restrictions.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

KSP Logo
Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties
Flooding in Warren County
Flooding creates issues for Warren County woman
Structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court
UPDATE: No injuries reported in house fire on Pine Creek Court
Smiths Grove road washed away.
Portion of Smiths Grove road washed away due to flooding
Cave City flooding
Cave City residents affected by flooding

Latest News

Barren County students learn valuable skills through schools green house
Barren County students learn valuable skills through schools green house
La Placita speaks out four years after fatal robbery at the store
La Placita speaks out four years after fatal robbery at the store
Being pregnant during the pandemic has been really stressful for so many women. Moms are...
Doctor encourages hesitant pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Sen. McConnell concerned about low vaccination rates, gives other remarks in Georgetown