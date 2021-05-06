La Placita suffers from another armed robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in November, Bowling Green Police responded to an armed robbery at La Placita.

Police say, the caller told them a white Jeep pulled up and robbed the place.

Authorities add one of the workers told them that she was at the register when three men entered the store, she also added that one of the men said this is a robbery in Spanish.

BGPD says the worker also told them she thought it was a joke due to wearing masks, but then she saw a handgun and realized it was an actual robbery.

They also told officials that the man went behind the counter grabbed her, pushed her out of the way and took money from the register, a box and a bag.

Another witness told police that they realized it was a robbery when one of the men pointed a gun at his head and told him to get down.

The store owner spoke with police and told them she was unsure of how much money had been stolen from her business.

Officers took the video surveillance from the robbery, later they located the vehicle that matched the video footage from the robbery, police later realized it was the vehicle used in the theft. The vehicle was unoccupied.

Police were also able to gather video surveillance of the vehicle being parked, and those involved leaving the Jeep and getting into what officials think is a black Infinity with black tires, and blacked out windows.

Authorities say the Infinity left the parking lot, in an unknown direction of travel, they also determined the Jeep was stolen out of Nashville, Tn, and was also used in a robbery there.

BGPD says at this time the suspects are unknown but are described as Hispanic males.

