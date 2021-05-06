Med Center Health conducting post-vaccine survey

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve received your vaccine through Med Center Health and recently received a text regarding a vaccine survey, Med Center Health wants you to be aware that the text is legitimate!

Med Center Health has partnered with Western Kentucky University to get feedback on the possible side effects that one might have experienced after receiving their vaccine.

“One of the things that ever since we started giving vaccines at Med Center Health, that we really wanted to make sure that we were capturing some information as far as side effects or responses to the vaccine that patients may have had. So one of the things that we have in place is a research project,” said Melinda Joyce with Med Center Health.

“Our ultimate goal with this information is to see in real life, what kinds of side effects what kinds of responses people are having to the vaccine? And how does that correlate with what we saw in the studies that were done? So for example, we know that from the studies that a sore arm, fatigue, and headache are very common side effects that we’re seeing during the clinical trials. Well, what we hope to see is, do we see those same kinds of things? Or are we seeing a difference in side effects? And we have given so many vaccines at Med Center Health, we’ve got a great pool of people to get information and all age groups from age 16 to 107. So again, we’re really excited about this research project,” said Joyce.

Med Center Health says all responses remain anonymous and the survey is completely voluntary.

“It is definitely for the community. I think this will be something that as we still try so hard to get to herd immunity, I think it would be very helpful if people could see that the vast majority of people that received a COVID vaccine had very mild symptoms. I really think that we give additional credibility to what we saw on the clinical trials, but also know these are real-life folks from our community, and how they’re reporting their side effects or responses to the vaccine that they had,” said Joyce.

If you received a text from Med Center Health it will appear as the following:

“Hello from Med Center Health and Western Kentucky University! Please take this survey designed to gather information regarding possible responses or side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. The survey is completely anonymous and will remain open through June 14, 2021. It should only take about 5 to 10 minutes of your time. You will receive one reminder text about the survey. Thank you so much for getting vaccinated and for your participation in this study. Here is the link: https://wku.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4NmcgMmLzQvnurc”

