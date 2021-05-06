Advertisement

Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months

By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you think you’re fully vaccinated against COVID, you may not be done yet.

Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge said booster shots will likely be needed every 9 to 12 months.

A study by the drugmaker shows about half the participants no longer have detectable immunity against the newest COVID variants, but they do seem to have retained immunity against the original coronavirus strain.

Moderna has said its booster vaccine can protect people against the so-called South Africa and Brazil variants.

It’s believed the virus is likely to continue on several evolutionary paths and the drugmaker said it will continue developing vaccines for them.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
Hiker found dead at bottom of cliff at Red River Gorge
Cave City flooding
Cave City residents affected by flooding
Local builder fears the high prices could carry into 2022.
Busy builder predicts high lumber prices through the year
La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Smiths Grove road washed away.
Portion of Smiths Grove road washed away due to flooding

Latest News

FILE - In this July 9, 2013 file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome sign...
Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes, add staff
Band Together BG
Band Together BG
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address...
Florida gov. signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’
A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
3 injured in Idaho middle school shooting; suspect captured
BGFD Hiring Firefighters
BGFD Hiring Firefighters