Advertisement

More clouds and rain on the way this afternoon!

Thunderstorms move into the region early evening.
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mostly sunny conditions will stick through the morning for today . However, clouds will increase throughout the next several hours.

We start dry, but clouds and scattered thunderstorms are possible early evening.
We start dry, but clouds and scattered thunderstorms are possible early evening.(wbko)

Daytime temperatures will be flirting with the mid to upper 60s this afternoon! A system of showers and scattered thunderstorms will arrive late this afternoon and early evening. Dry conditions arrive Friday as the front moves out of South Central KY. We wake up cool with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s early. You’ll want to toss the jacket by the afternoon as daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. We track another round of scattered showers to roll through on Saturday. Keep the umbrella around because Mother’s day will be a wet one! Scattered thunderstorms and breezy conditions will be the main concern Sunday. Plan to stay indoors! We catch a break from the rain next Monday with temperatures in the mid 60s by the afternoon. We warmup in time for the Bowling Green Hot Rods opening day on Tuesday with a high of 68. Wednesday will see similar temperatures with mostly cloudy skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 68. Low 43. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 67. Low 47. Winds W at 11 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds increasing. Scattered showers possible. High 62. Low 52. Winds E at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 93 (1916)

Record Low Today: 32 (1891)

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 16)

UV Index: High (7 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate-High (7.6 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2511 Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 65

Yesterday’s Low: 46

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 3.87″ (+2.97″)

Yearly Precip: 24.07″ (+6.11″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
Hiker found dead at bottom of cliff at Red River Gorge
Cave City flooding
Cave City residents affected by flooding
Local builder fears the high prices could carry into 2022.
Busy builder predicts high lumber prices through the year
La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Smiths Grove road washed away.
Portion of Smiths Grove road washed away due to flooding

Latest News

Shower and storm chances increase this afternoon and evening in south-central Kentucky.
Cool start to Thursday with scattered showers/storms in the afternoon
Mother's Day weekend looking unsettled
Another Rain Chance Thursday!
Forecast grade is a B this afternoon as we are dry, but we will be cooler than normal as skies...
Cool and cloudy Wednesday as we temporarily dry out!
Tracking a cool night ahead!
Clearing out late today before more storms arrive Thursday evening