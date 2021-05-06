More clouds and rain on the way this afternoon!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mostly sunny conditions will stick through the morning for today . However, clouds will increase throughout the next several hours.

We start dry, but clouds and scattered thunderstorms are possible early evening. (wbko)

Daytime temperatures will be flirting with the mid to upper 60s this afternoon! A system of showers and scattered thunderstorms will arrive late this afternoon and early evening. Dry conditions arrive Friday as the front moves out of South Central KY. We wake up cool with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s early. You’ll want to toss the jacket by the afternoon as daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. We track another round of scattered showers to roll through on Saturday. Keep the umbrella around because Mother’s day will be a wet one! Scattered thunderstorms and breezy conditions will be the main concern Sunday. Plan to stay indoors! We catch a break from the rain next Monday with temperatures in the mid 60s by the afternoon. We warmup in time for the Bowling Green Hot Rods opening day on Tuesday with a high of 68. Wednesday will see similar temperatures with mostly cloudy skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 68. Low 43. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 67. Low 47. Winds W at 11 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds increasing. Scattered showers possible. High 62. Low 52. Winds E at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 93 (1916)

Record Low Today: 32 (1891)

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 16)

UV Index: High (7 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate-High (7.6 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2511 Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 65

Yesterday’s Low: 46

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 3.87″ (+2.97″)

Yearly Precip: 24.07″ (+6.11″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.