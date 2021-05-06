New statue unveiled in Corbin of Colonel Sanders

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) - A southeast Kentucky city has unveiled a statue honoring one of its most famous figures - Colonel Sanders.

The city of Corbin showed off the statue of Sanders, the founder and symbol of the fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken, on Wednesday.

The executive director of the city’s tourism commission says the iconic image will stand outside the city’s tourism office to attract tourists off of the interstate.

The pine statue was chiseled with a chainsaw over more than 40 hours by two local artists.

Kentucky’s tourism agency says Sanders opened up Harland Sanders Café in Corbin in 1940 and developed the secret KFC recipe there.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)