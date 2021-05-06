Permanent superintendent named to Mills Springs Battlefield National Monument

NANCY, Ky. (AP) - A permanent superintendent has been named to Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument in Kentucky following its addition to the National Park System.

The National Park Service said Wednesday in a statement that Dawn Davis was selected for the role and will begin in the position on June 20.

Mill Springs in Nancy was added to the National Park System last year.

It was the location of the first major victory for the Union Army during the Civil War.

The Battle of Mill Springs in 1862 helped maintain Kentucky’s Union affiliation throughout the war.

