Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We started today with sunshine peaking through and reached a high of 67. This changed as a system rolled into South Central KY this afternoon.

Thunderstorms will sweep through the region as a cold front passes through. (wbko)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the region as a cold front sweeps eastward. Though you may hear a few rumbles of thunder we are not expecting a complete washout. The main concern is strong winds gusting at 30-40mph. Other than that, the severe threat will remain to our south and west. This system is fast-moving so we’ll be dry by midnight. Mostly sunny conditions are expected to end the work week with daytime highs in the upper 60s. Another frontal system moves in on Saturday and into Sunday. Prepare to celebrate Mother’s day indoors as we are tracking more thunderstorm activity throughout the day. Clouds will stick through Monday but we’ll stay dry. Daytime highs will flirt with the mid 60s through Tuesday just in time for the Hot Rods opening day! Models are showing the possibility for rain to move back into the region by Wednesday and Thursday but we’ll keep an eye out on that as we get closer to next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy. High 67, Low 49, winds W-13

SATURDAY: Scattered showers possible. Cooler. High 62, Low 54, winds SE-6

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 72, Low 53, winds S-15

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 93 (1916)

Record Low: 32 (1891)

Today’s Precip: .00″

Monthly Precip: 3.87″ (+2.79″)

Yearly Precip: 24.07″ (+5.93″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (7.6 - High/Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2468 Mold Spore Count)

