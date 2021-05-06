Sen. McConnell concerned about low vaccination rates, gives other remarks in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Senator Mitch McConnell shared his thoughts about vaccination rates, President Biden’s infrastructure plan, education, and his colleague’s upcoming race for re-election.

During a stop in Georgetown on Wednesday, McConnell said he’s concerned about vaccination rates slowing down.

“We really ought to get vaccinated. It really is a good thing to do and we just have to keep pushing,” McConnell said.

The senator said he will not vote for President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion infrastructure plan, but is willing to negotiate a new deal.

“That deals with things that we commonly refer to as infrastructure. Roads, bridges, ports,” McConnell said.

McConnell came under fire recently after saying the 1619 Project on slavery is divisive and shouldn’t be taught in schools.

“If you look at the history of the country there are really some critical dates. 1776 Declaration of Independence, 1787 the Constitution,” McConnell said.

On WKYTs Kentucky Newsmakers with Bill Bryant, McConnell shared his projections for Senator Rand Paul’s re-election. Paul is facing democratic challenger Charles Booker.

“It’ll certainly be a big-spending race. You know, my opponent raised $100 million last year,” McConnell said.

McConnell also talked about the need to find economic alternatives for Appalachia, unpacking the Supreme Court, and state election laws.

