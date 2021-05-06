Simpson County man arrested on a rape and kidnapping charges
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Simpson County man on allegations of rape.
On Monday, police were called by the Simpson County Sheriff’s office to investigate an incident where a woman reported she had been raped at her home.
According to authorities, 65-year-old John Ellis of Franklin was identified as a possible suspect.
Detectives found Ellis, and arrested him on charges of Burglary, Kidnapping (Adult) and Rape.
He was taken to the Simpson County Jail.
