Simpson County man arrested on a rape and kidnapping charges

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Simpson County man on allegations of rape.

On Monday, police were called by the Simpson County Sheriff’s office to investigate an incident where a woman reported she had been raped at her home.

According to authorities, 65-year-old John Ellis of Franklin was identified as a possible suspect.

Detectives found Ellis, and arrested him on charges of Burglary, Kidnapping (Adult) and Rape.

He was taken to the Simpson County Jail.

