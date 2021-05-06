Stuffed animals drive for Barren County Family Court

Barren County, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Drug Court is sponsoring a drive and asking for individuals to donate stuffed animal donations all through May.

The stuffed animals will be given to Barren Family Court, so judges and others working with children in the system can have them.

Individuals can drop off stuffed animals at Barren Family Court located at 200 Court House Square #2 in Glasgow.

“Barren County Drug Court is giving back to the community by sponsoring a donation drive of stuffed animals to Barren... Posted by Barren County, KY on Monday, May 3, 2021

