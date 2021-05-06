Advertisement

Stuffed animals drive for Barren County Family Court

Stuffed animal drive in Barren County.
Stuffed animal drive in Barren County.(Barren County Government)
By Kelly Dean
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barren County, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Drug Court is sponsoring a drive and asking for individuals to donate stuffed animal donations all through May.

The stuffed animals will be given to Barren Family Court, so judges and others working with children in the system can have them.

Individuals can drop off stuffed animals at Barren Family Court located at 200 Court House Square #2 in Glasgow.

“Barren County Drug Court is giving back to the community by sponsoring a donation drive of stuffed animals to Barren...

Posted by Barren County, KY on Monday, May 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
Hiker found dead at bottom of cliff at Red River Gorge
La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Cave City flooding
Cave City residents affected by flooding
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces easing of capacity restrictions Memorial Day weekend
Local builder fears the high prices could carry into 2022.
Busy builder predicts high lumber prices through the year

Latest News

Senator Mitch McConnell
Senator Mitch McConnell stops in Allen Co. to discuss worker shortage, inflation
Attorney General Daniel Cameron (Source: Facebook: Attorney General Daniel Cameron)
Kentucky attorney general establishes search warrant task force
Two Glasgow High School seniors are celebrating outstanding achievements. Both will attend the...
Glasgow High School 2021 graduating class includes a McConnell Scholar and a Brown Scholar
Kentucky State Police are investigating a rape in Simpson County
Simpson County man arrested on a rape and kidnapping charges
Thunderstorms will sweep through the region as a cold front passes through.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon!