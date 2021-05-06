Advertisement

Walt Disney World to end temperature checks for staff, guests

Disney announced on its website Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests...
Disney announced on its website Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests at its Orlando parks.(Disney via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - Walt Disney World Resort is making a slight change to its COVID-19 guidelines.

Disney announced on Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests at its Orlando parks.

Disney said it came to the decision following the advice of the CDC and local health officials.

The on-site temperature screenings for cast members will end on May 8 and on May 16 for guests.

Disney still requires park reservations to limit capacity, and face coverings must be worn in the parks.

Universal Orlando Resort also announced it is ending temperature checks at their parks. The parks’ social distancing requirements have also been adjusted from 6 feet to 3 feet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
Hiker found dead at bottom of cliff at Red River Gorge
Cave City flooding
Cave City residents affected by flooding
Local builder fears the high prices could carry into 2022.
Busy builder predicts high lumber prices through the year
La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Smiths Grove road washed away.
Portion of Smiths Grove road washed away due to flooding

Latest News

FILE - In this July 9, 2013 file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome sign...
Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes, add staff
Band Together BG
Band Together BG
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address...
Florida gov. signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’
A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
3 injured in Idaho middle school shooting; suspect captured
BGFD Hiring Firefighters
BGFD Hiring Firefighters